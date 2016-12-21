Then & Now: Plymouth, Washington and Green streets, Worcester
William Allen's massive boiler works occupied a full block between three streets and had an address of 65 Green St., but today, there is no sign that the grand building ever operated there. It was Allen's second building in the neighborhood; he'd moved there from a building on Southbridge Street near what were then called the Junction Shops, another incubator of Worcester's industrial innovation.
