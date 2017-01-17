Then & Now: Laurel Street and Eastern Avenue, Worcester
The playground on this corner in Worcester completed in 2001, is named for Prospect House founder Elizabeth "Betty" Price, and was built after the organization moved its operations to 129 Lincoln St. - before it underwent some serious reversals of fortune. Prospect House closed and was then reborn as the Henry Willis Center, which by then had become a successful provider of social services to the community, mostly with grants and funds from state and federal programs.
