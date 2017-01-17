Then & Now: Do you know where this is?
Established in 1964 by Elizabeth "Betty" Price and another famous Worcesterite, Prospect House sought to serve the underserved in the city, and became one of the only minority-led organizations that served minorities. As a community center, it was a place where you could socialize or get help doing your tax return, find help for your child or hear really good music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|8 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|6
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan 9
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|amazed
|8
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Dec 31
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov '16
|big Cats where it...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC