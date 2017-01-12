Then & Now: 36 Upsala St., Worcester
Senior housing is the latest use for the 1894 Upsala Street School building, a common reuse for many of these older buildings too sturdy to crumble, but often too difficult to expand or adapt to modern educational needs. Many of Worcester's old school buildings have become condos or apartments for that very reason.
