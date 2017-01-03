Then & Now: 221 Main St., Boylston

Famous temperance lecturer John Bartholomew Gough built this home, which he called Hillside, on Main Street in Boylston, high on a hill with a lovely view. Mr. Gough had married a Boylston native, Mary Whitcombe, and they had seven children together before Mr. Gough died in Frankfort, Pa., doing what he did best, lecturing.

