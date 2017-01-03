Tet in Worcester to host Vietnamese Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 15
Worcester, MA . Tet in Worcester, Inc. proudly welcomes the Year of the Rooster by hosting the Vietnamese Lunar New Year Celebration from on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the DCU Center in Worcester.
