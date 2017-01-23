SUV slams into multifamily house on Eastern Ave. in Worcester

Jamie Madeira, a nearby neighbor, said he was in his basement apartment around 9 p.m. when he heard a loud crash. He said he thought it was perhaps a car crash outside, but when he came out to check he saw significant damage to the house at 84 Eastern Ave. and a Ford Explorer upended in the yard, against a fence. Roads in the area off Belmont Street were extremely slippery; the SUV appeared to have struck the corner of the house just above Mr. Madera's apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.