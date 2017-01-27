Sullivan Insurance Group in Massachus...

Sullivan Insurance Group in Massachusetts Announces Two Promotions

Sullivan Insurance Group, an insurance and risk management firm headquartered in Worcester, Mass., has promoted Beth Grenier to vice president of claims and Monica T. DiPietro to manager of personal lines. Grenier has been with the company for 20 years and worked her way up to manager of the claims department.

