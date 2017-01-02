St. Rose of Lima collects more than 1,000 gifts for needy families
St. Rose of Lima recently collected approximately 1,100 gifts for children and families in need as part of their Giving Tree effort run by the church's youth. Around 70 student volunteers in grades 7-12 were involved this year.
