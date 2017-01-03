Spencer to plow unaccepted roads after development changes hands
The Department of Public Works has begun plowing two private roads in an uncompleted subdivision, and to cover the cost the town will place a lien on an undeveloped portion of the property. The town manager said the lien could prevent the new developer from getting building permits for undeveloped lots at the site if it isn't paid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Jan 1
|The Worlds Bigges...
|11
|Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12)
|Dec 7
|irondealer1
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov '16
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|9
|Boulevard.
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC