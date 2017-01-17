Son of slain Blackstone man resists return to Massachusetts

Glenn Armstrong, a person of interest in the killing of his father in Blackstone, is fighting rendition to Massachusetts and remains in a New Jersey jail on $300,000 bail, according to the Worcester district attorney's office. The district attorney's office said Tuesday it has started the legal process to try to ensure Mr. Armstrong's return to Massachusetts. The office will apply to Gov. Charles D. Baker Jr. to request a governor's warrant from the governor of New Jersey.

