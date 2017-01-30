Settlement Reached Allowing Construction of Muslim Cemetery in Dudley, MA
Following some last minute hand-wringing, nearly a year of hearings and deliberations by the Zoning Board of Appeals and accusations of religious bias, the Town of Dudley agreed to a deal that would allow a proposed Muslim cemetery to be constructed on six acres of former farmland in a rural part of the Town. The Islamic Society of Greater Worcester is a non-profit corporation that operates a mosque in Worcester, MA and currently conducts traditional Islamic burials at a cemetery in Enfield, CT.
