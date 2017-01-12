Revealed: Woman who fell flat is not Gifty Osei
The reports Ghanapubliceye.com is gathering has it that, the video going round that the gospel diva Gifty Osei has fallen down in a wedding ceremony has come out to be false. This particular video according to eye witness accounts took place at Worcester, Massachusetts in the United States of America in the year 2013.
