Ready for more snow, Worcester?

Ready for more snow, Worcester?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Six to 8 inches of light, fluffy snow is expected to start falling in the Worcester area around midday Saturday. Alan Dunham, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Taunton, said that while the snow won't be heavy it will blow around easily in the 10-15 mph north wind that will accompany the storm, enabling it to pile up in some spots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Fri amazed 8
News Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta... Dec 31 Cops are degenerates 3
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec '16 Da x 108
Poll Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11) Dec '16 Da x 183
News Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho... Nov '16 big Cats where it... 1
Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15) Nov '16 David Gray 9
Boulevard. Nov '16 David Gray 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,483 • Total comments across all topics: 277,743,370

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC