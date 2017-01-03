Ready for more snow, Worcester?
Six to 8 inches of light, fluffy snow is expected to start falling in the Worcester area around midday Saturday. Alan Dunham, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Taunton, said that while the snow won't be heavy it will blow around easily in the 10-15 mph north wind that will accompany the storm, enabling it to pile up in some spots.
