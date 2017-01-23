Public hearing gives women an opportunity to advocate

Though the public hearing on women's issues held in the Leominster Public Library Tuesday afternoon was not meant to be a response to the Women's March, for some the hearing was still a chance to advocate for the issues that spurred them to join the Saturday's demonstration. "It's nice to be able to have a forum after the fact so we can build on that momentum," Leominster School Committee member Heather Mazzaferro said.

