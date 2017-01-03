Preservation Worcester hopes to save Notre Dame Church

WORCESTER - With a one-year demolition delay for the former Notre Dame des Canadiens Church set to expire in April, a local preservation organization is putting on a full-court press to rally support to save the downtown landmark. Preservation Worcester has launched an online petition drive that calls on CitySquare II Development Co., the owner of the church, not to raze the historic structure and instead engage in a dialogue with interested parties to find a productive reuse for the structure.

