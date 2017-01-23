Police: Speed a factor in Spencer fatal crash
Speed is seen as a factor in the fatal car crash early Sunday that took the life of a Webster motorist and injured a Leicester woman who was his passenger. Joe Elias, 23, of Webster, was killed when the 2003 Mustang he was driving on Greenville Street left the road and slammed into a tree about 5 a.m., according to police.
