Police seek son in Blackstone man's death

An 83-year-old man was found dead in his home and his 48-year-old son, who once was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for threatening President Bill Clinton, is being sought in connection with the death. Police doing a well-being check found Walter Armstrong dead in his bedroom at 36 Summer St. around 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Glenn Armstrong may be driving a 1995 black Chevrolet S-10 pickup with an extended cab, with a Massachusetts license plate 1TS 599.

