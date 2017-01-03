Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Bank Robbery
Law enforcement officials arrested an escaped federal prisoner suspected of attempting to rob a bank in Central Square Thursday, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Investigators named James W. Morales, a fugitive from the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Center in Rhode Island, as matching the physical description of the suspect in an attempted bank robbery in Central Square.
