Planning well under way for St. Pat's parade in Worcester

Sure, there are often snowbank-lined curbs along Park Avenue to contend with, and March always brings with it the possibility of a spring-isn't-quite-here-yet chill. But some sun in the sky usually ensures that thousands of people will head down for what parade organizers at O'Connor's Restaurant & Bar Thursday called the second largest St. Patrick's parade in New England. In fact, it turns out that among the army of volunteers and the core group of organizers who have put on the parade for the past 34 years, ensuring fair weather is actually a delegated task. "One person is in charge of the weather," said Leo Quinn, vice president of operations for the parade.

