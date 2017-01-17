Pirate radio station operator in Worcester is fined $15K

The FCC imposed a $15,000 penalty last week against Vasco Oburoni of Worcester for illegally operating an unlicensed radio broadcast station at 102.3 FM from an antenna on the roof of the Christian Praise International church building at 52 Ward St. According to the FCC, the steep penalty was warranted because it had repeatedly warned Mr. Oburoni he was in violation of FCC rules. The agency said Mr. Oburoni tried to appeal the penalty after it proposed the $15,000 forfeiture in November.

