Pay raise urged for substitute teachers in Worcester

WORCESTER – A School Committee member is asking the school department to increase the daily pay of substitute teachers in Worcester, who make less than most other subs in the region. John Monfredo has submitted a motion for Thursday's School Committee meeting that asks the district's administration to consider bumping the compensation for day-by-day subs from $70 per day to at least $85.

