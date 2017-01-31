Pay raise bill includes $65,000 housing allowance for governor
The governor would get not just a $35,000 salary increase but also a $65,000 housing allowance under the pay raise proposal that Massachusetts legislative leaders are rushing to put into place this week - measures that Governor Charlie Baker intends to forgo. Baker vetoed the pay raise proposal last week, but lawmakers are likely to have the votes to override the veto and push the package into law this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Sun
|Old Pom
|6
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan 29
|Omar Q
|23
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|6
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan 9
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|amazed
|8
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC