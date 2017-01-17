Obama leaves historical mark, complicated legacy
Several political scientists, politicians and community leaders interviewed this month cited many examples of President Barack Obama's accomplishments during his eight years in office. But while in agreement that Mr. Obama would hold a special place in history as the first black president, those interviewed said his legacy is difficult to define.
