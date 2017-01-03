Northbridge school employee, an Uxbri...

Northbridge school employee, an Uxbridge Scout leader, charged with child pornography

An Uxbridge Cub Scout leader and instructional assistant at Northbridge High School was arrested following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on child pornography charges Thursday. Dozens of pornographic videos of children were found posted online from his home and school computer networks.

