News | Worcester Woman Stabbed Multiple Times During Robbery Attempt

A woman was attacked and stabbed multiple times by two men while she was at a red light in the area of Tacoma and Boylston Street. The woman, a 35-year-old livery driver drover herself to the hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

