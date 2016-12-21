News | Worcester Woman Stabbed Multiple Times During Robbery Attempt
A woman was attacked and stabbed multiple times by two men while she was at a red light in the area of Tacoma and Boylston Street. The woman, a 35-year-old livery driver drover herself to the hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
