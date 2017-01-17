News | Worcester Police to Step Up Efforts to Prohibit Alcohol Sales to Minors
The Worcester Police department will conduct numerous programs over the next year in an effort to prohibit the sale of alcoholic beverages to minors and the purchase and consumption of alcoholic beverages to minors. According to the Center for Disease Control, underage drinking is responsible for more than 4,300 annual deaths among underage youth.
