News | Worcester Man Arrested for Robbing Another Man at Knife Point
On January 24, at 10:00 p.m., Worcester Police responded to the area of 277 Grafton Street for a report of an Armed Robbery of a man that had just occurred at that location. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the 40-year-old man who told them that he was walking east on Grafton Street when he bumped into an acquaintance identified as Feliciano.
