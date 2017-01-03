News | Worcester Man Arrested After Impersonating a Police Officer & Assaulting Woman

A Worcester man was arrested after he assaulted a woman while impersonating a police officer at a Burger King in Worcester. Christopher Villa, 45, of Worcester is begin charged with 3 counts of assault and battery, carrying a dangerous weapon, impersonating a police officer and indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14. On Friday, December 30, 2016 at approximately 12:24 a.m., Worcester Police responded to 163 Madison Street, the Burger King restaurant, for a report of a disorderly person.

