News | Women's Initiative of United Way Names New Leadership
The Women's initiative of the United Way of Central Massachusetts announced that Leah Lamson will become chair and Kerry Melley will become vice chair. Both terms are for two years starting on July 1. Leah Lamson, is currently the managing director of the New England High School Journalism Collaborative and former editor of Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
