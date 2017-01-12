News | Woman Nearly Robbed in Clark U...

News | Woman Nearly Robbed in Clark University Parking Garage

A woman attending a conference at Clark University was nearly robbed at gunpoint while sitting in her car in the parking garage. The woman, 58, was sitting in her car when a young black man with a dark colored hooded jacket pulled tight around his face approached the driver's side of the car, according to Worcester Police.

