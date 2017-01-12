News | Woman Nearly Robbed in Clark University Parking Garage
A woman attending a conference at Clark University was nearly robbed at gunpoint while sitting in her car in the parking garage. The woman, 58, was sitting in her car when a young black man with a dark colored hooded jacket pulled tight around his face approached the driver's side of the car, according to Worcester Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan 9
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|amazed
|8
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Dec 31
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov '16
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|9
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC