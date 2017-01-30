News | Up to 4 Inches of Snow Possible in Worcester on Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Worcester County in effect from 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31 to 4 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. The service projects that there is an 80% chance of snow during the day bringing a possible accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
