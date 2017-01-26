News | Two Arrested Inside Worcester Apartment on Drug and Gun Charges
A Worcester woman, as well as, another man were arrested inside a Suffield Street apartment in Worcester on drug and gun charges. Heather Philip, 35, of Worcester is being charged with possession of a class B substance w/ the intent to distribute, possession of a class A substance, possession of a class E substance, and possession of ammo w/out an FID.
