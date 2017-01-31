News | Rally to Support Worcester Immigrants & Refugees to Take Place at City Hall
"This comment will reject any elected official's positions that incite uncertainty and fear. The community will not allow divisive statements, laws or resolutions nationally or locally to go unchallenged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Sun
|Old Pom
|6
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan 29
|Omar Q
|23
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|6
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan 9
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|amazed
|8
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC