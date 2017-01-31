News | Rally to Support Worcester Imm...

News | Rally to Support Worcester Immigrants & Refugees to Take Place at City Hall

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

"This comment will reject any elected official's positions that incite uncertainty and fear. The community will not allow divisive statements, laws or resolutions nationally or locally to go unchallenged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Sun Old Pom 6
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan 29 Omar Q 23
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 6
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan 9 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan 6 amazed 8
News Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta... Dec '16 Cops are degenerates 3
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec '16 Da x 108
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,431 • Total comments across all topics: 278,437,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC