News | NEW: Worcester Police Make Arrest Connected to Constitution Ave Stabbing

A man was arrested on Wednesday in Worcester in connection with the December 2 stabbing of a man and a woman on Constitution Avenue. Edwin Rivera was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, and armed assault to murder On Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., Worcester Police assigned to the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force along with members of the State Police VFAS went to 47 Lafayette Street in Worcester to locate 40 year old Edwin Rivera.

