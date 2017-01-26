News | Man Stabbed in Arm Following a...

News | Man Stabbed in Arm Following a Fight in Worcester

A man was stabbed in the arm by another man in the area of the Shell Gas Station on Madison Street in Worcester. The stabbing happened after the suspect wrongly accused the victim of being involved in a fight with a woman earlier in the night.

