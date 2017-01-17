News | Man Hit by SUV While Crossing Vernon Street in Worcester
A man was injured after being hit by an SUV in the area of the 290 on ramp and Vernon Street in Worcester. At this time, the man, 63, is being evaluated at a local hospital for possible head injuries.
