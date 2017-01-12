News | Man Arrested for Possession of a Gun, Cocaine & Heroin in Worcester
A man was arrested after Worcester police found 30 grams of cocaine, seven grams of heroin and a gun inside an apartment on Southgate Street in Worcester. Raul Aponte, 35, is being charged with trafficking in a class B substance 18-36 grams, possession of a class A substance with the Intent to distribute, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID, resisting arrest, and interfering with a police officer.
