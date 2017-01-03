News | Man Arraigned in Worcester for...

News | Man Arraigned in Worcester for 2004 Murder of Frederick Martinez

Robin Calzado was ordered held without bail after his arraignment on Tuesday for the 2004 murder of Frederick Martinez, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. Calzado, 36, was brought back to Massachusetts by U.S. Marshals over the weekend after serving a prison sentence in the Dominican Republic, where he escaped too after the death of Martinez.

