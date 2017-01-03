News | Guild of St. Agnes Receives $1.5 Million Bond for New Child Care Center
MassDevelopment issued a $1.5 million tax-exempt bond on behalf of The Guild of St. Agnes of Worcester. The agency is using bond proceeds to buy a 19,600 square foot child care center from MAPFRE Insurance Company.
