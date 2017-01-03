News | Convenience Store Clerk Shot in Leg During Fight With Robber in Worcester
A clerk at the Edgemere Mini-Mart in Worcester was shot in the leg while fighting off a man who was attempting to rob the store. The clerk, a 51-year-old man, was treated on scene and then transported to a local hospital.
