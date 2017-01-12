News | 3 Arrested During Traffic Stop for Possession of Guns and Drugs in Worcester
Two men and a juvenile were arrested during a car stop on Hammond Street in Worcester for possession of guns and drugs. On Wednesday, January 11, Massachusetts State Trooper Colin McKelligan arrested Luis Matos, 18, of Webster, Javier Torres, 18, of Worcester and a juvenile all for possession of guns and drugs.
