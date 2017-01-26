News | 10 Arrested in Worcester on Drug and Trespassing Charges
Worcester police arrested 10 people on drug and trespassing charges in the area of 15 Oread Street in Worcester on Thursday. The ten people arrested include Edil Torres, Jessica Leone, Christine Bonefont, Samantha Smith, Jessica Savankham, Ryan Johnson, Wanda Diaz, Lorraine Williamson, Shelia Pagan, Wilberto Negron.
