Nativity School of Worcester names in...

Nativity School of Worcester names interim principal its permanent leader

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER – The Nativity School of Worcester on Monday announced its current interim principal will keep the job permanently, following a decision by the school's board of trustees. Patrick T. Maloney has been serving as the institution's temporary leader since July, when he took over for former principal Alex Zequeira, who left to become headmaster at St. John's High School in Shrewsbury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... 20 hr Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan 6 amazed 8
News Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta... Dec 31 Cops are degenerates 3
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec '16 Da x 108
Poll Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11) Dec '16 Da x 183
News Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho... Nov '16 big Cats where it... 1
Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15) Nov '16 David Gray 9
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,311

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC