Nativity School of Worcester names interim principal its permanent leader
WORCESTER – The Nativity School of Worcester on Monday announced its current interim principal will keep the job permanently, following a decision by the school's board of trustees. Patrick T. Maloney has been serving as the institution's temporary leader since July, when he took over for former principal Alex Zequeira, who left to become headmaster at St. John's High School in Shrewsbury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
