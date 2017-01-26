Music Review: Bach Consort opens week...

Music Review: Bach Consort opens weekend series

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Curated by Peter Sulski and the Bach Consort of Worcester, the opening program consisted of three concertos and the B-minor Orchestral Suite. The latter is, of course, a kind of concerto in itself, featuring an extensive solo part traditionally played by the flute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... 51 min Franko 17
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... 13 hr Khan 2
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 6
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan 9 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan 6 amazed 8
News Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta... Dec 31 Cops are degenerates 3
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec '16 Da x 108
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,461 • Total comments across all topics: 278,336,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC