Mountain lions may take over polar bear niche at EcoTarium

WORCESTER - The EcoTarium has received a green light to proceed with plans to convert the museum's former polar bear exhibit into an outdoor exhibit that will serve as a home to mountain lions and other native New England species. The Zoning Board of Appeals Monday night unanimously approved a special permit for the project, which involves the construction of a 5,257-square-foot addition to the eastern side of the museum's main building, along with other site changes related to new and upgraded exhibits.

