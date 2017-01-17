Michael Lavoie is named Worcester fire chief
A 30-year veteran of the Worcester Fire Department who was runner-up for the top job in 2015 has been named Worcester's new fire chief. Deputy Chief Michael J. Lavoie has been tapped to lead the department when retiring Chief Geoffrey Gardell steps down later this month, City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. announced Wednesday.
