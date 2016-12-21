Masked gunmen escaped in New Year's E...

Masked gunmen escaped in New Year's Eve home invasion, Worcester police say

Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The old year was rung out with mayhem on Blodgett Place, where police say three masked gunmen on New Year's Eve ransacked an apartment while holding residents at gunpoint, then fled with money and jewelry in a stolen Mercedes.  Police said they were called at around 10 p.m. Saturday to 2 Blodgett Place to investigate a reported home invasion involving at least three suspects with firearms, all of whom had left the scene by the time officers arrived. While on the scene police received a report of a second home invasion, this one at neighboring 6 Blodgett Place.

