Marchers from Central Mass. reflect on what's next

Those were the words on participants' lips after what officials estimate could be the largest protest gathering ever in Washington, D.C. The Women's March on Washington Saturday brought enormous energy to the estimated 500,000 who participated in Washington, including hundreds from Central Massachusetts. Several million participated in more than 670 sister marches worldwide in an outpouring of support for women's rights and progressive causes and a repudiation of President Donald J. Trump, who was inaugurated the previous day.

