Man who fled to Canada on snowmobile pleads guilty
A former Massachusetts man who fled across the U.S. border into Canada on a snowmobile to avoid charges that he hid up to $4 million in cash after declaring bankruptcy has pleaded guilty. Prosecutors say 68-year-old Cyril Gordon Lunn pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Worcester to concealing assets from his bankruptcy creditors and making a false statement under penalty of perjury.
